At chamber meeting, a somber mood after leader's death
Attendees at Thursday's Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce's Business at Breakfast meeting talked softly prior to the meeting and hugs were frequently shared as members talked about the death of the chamber's president and CEO, Laurie Moran, the two days before.
