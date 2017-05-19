River District Association searching for new leader
Ernecia Coles turned in her resignation several weeks ago and her last day will be in early June, said Robin Jones, president of the association's board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16)
|Apr 19
|Denise
|61
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC