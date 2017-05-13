RCC Hosts 3rd Annual Car Show to Benefit Veterans at the Danville VA
May 13 - Almost 100 Classic, Rod and Custom cars descended on the Workforce Development Institute on the campus of Richland Community College Saturday afternoon for their 3rd Annual Car Show. Saturday's Show featured a little bit of everything from classic, restored Chevy's, Lincoln's, Ford's and Dodge's, to tricked out new Mustangs, Corvettes, and custom trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16)
|Apr 19
|Denise
|61
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC