RCC Hosts 3rd Annual Car Show to Benefit Veterans at the Danville VA

May 13 - Almost 100 Classic, Rod and Custom cars descended on the Workforce Development Institute on the campus of Richland Community College Saturday afternoon for their 3rd Annual Car Show. Saturday's Show featured a little bit of everything from classic, restored Chevy's, Lincoln's, Ford's and Dodge's, to tricked out new Mustangs, Corvettes, and custom trucks.

