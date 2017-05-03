Raleigh startup TiO (Turn It On) lands $250K from The Launch Place
The Launch Place, a nonprofit organization in Danville, Virginia, that provides support and funding for startups in the Dan River Region, recently announced it would be adding a new company to its portfolio. TiO, a home automation startup that has expanded to Raleigh from its headquarters in Florida, became The Launch Place's thirteenth investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Local Tech Wire.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Apr 19
|Denise
|61
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC