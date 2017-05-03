Raleigh startup TiO (Turn It On) land...

Raleigh startup TiO (Turn It On) lands $250K from The Launch Place

The Launch Place, a nonprofit organization in Danville, Virginia, that provides support and funding for startups in the Dan River Region, recently announced it would be adding a new company to its portfolio. TiO, a home automation startup that has expanded to Raleigh from its headquarters in Florida, became The Launch Place's thirteenth investment.

