Mother and daughter graduate from college together
Karen Hunter and her youngest daughter Latrice will both graduate this month, obtaining bachelor's degrees from colleges in Virginia. The moment is a long time coming for Karen Hunter, 53, who will be getting her degree in sociology from Norfolk State University today.
