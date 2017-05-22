History United to bring historians to...

History United to bring historians to speak on civil rights, segregation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

History United and Pittsylvania County Public Library are teaming up and inviting residents to the first of this year's "Our Civil Rights" discussion at the History Research Center meeting room from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 30. Andrew Canaday, assistant professor of history at Averett University, will lead the discussions on race and labor throughout ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Denise 61
News Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Sister of A Real G 10
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Mar '17 Tucker 4
Job losses (Apr '16) Mar '17 Clown 5
surveillance (Feb '16) Feb '17 Brad 13
me (Dec '13) Feb '17 Trevor Horner 12
Germy Slackin (Apr '16) Feb '17 Wow 3
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC