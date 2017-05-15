Former Danville VA doctor found not g...

Former Danville VA doctor found not guilty in Indiana reckless homicide case

A former Danville VA doctor has been found not guilty on all counts in a case where he was accused of contributing to the deaths of three patients in Indiana. The trial of Dr. John Sturman began last week in the Hoosier State and ended Monday with the jury's not guilty verdict.

