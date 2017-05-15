Former Danville VA doctor found not guilty in Indiana reckless homicide case
A former Danville VA doctor has been found not guilty on all counts in a case where he was accused of contributing to the deaths of three patients in Indiana. The trial of Dr. John Sturman began last week in the Hoosier State and ended Monday with the jury's not guilty verdict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... (Nov '16)
|Apr 19
|Denise
|61
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC