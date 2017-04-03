Tightening the Strings on CEOs Jeopardizing Work Safety
Con men love this simple phrasing. They use it all the time. They make an offer too good to be true, then assure their targeted victims that if they accept the offer and turn out not to like it, they can always walk away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IPS.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar 23
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar 9
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
|danville va
|Feb '17
|Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC