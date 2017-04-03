Police searching for missing 65-year-...

Police searching for missing 65-year-old Danville man

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Randolph Lee Curtis was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 300 block of Parkway Drive, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11) Mar 23 Sister of A Real G 10
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Mar '17 Tucker 4
Job losses (Apr '16) Mar '17 Clown 5
surveillance (Feb '16) Feb '17 Brad 13
me (Dec '13) Feb '17 Trevor Horner 12
Germy Slackin (Apr '16) Feb '17 Wow 3
danville va Feb '17 Fan 3
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,174,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC