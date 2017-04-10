Murder trial continues Friday in May shooting death in Danville
Karseem Mareese Wilson listens to witness testimony about the events of May 6, 2016 when Donte Lecedric Simpson was found dead off Chatham Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar 23
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
|danville va
|Feb '17
|Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC