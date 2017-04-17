Joe Davis - not a politician,' but lives to serve
Joe Davis is running for re-election for a four-year term on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, which he said will likely be his last term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar 23
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
|danville va
|Feb '17
|Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC