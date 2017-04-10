Danville may get second homeless shelter
The Danville Planning Commission voted Monday afternoon to recommend rezoning and a special use permit for a homeless shelter for women and children at 717 Jefferson St. If approved by City Council in May, it would be Danville's second homeless shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar 23
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
|danville va
|Feb '17
|Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC