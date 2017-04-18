Charlottesville seeks lawsuit's dismissal so it can move forward with Lee statue sale
With Charlottesville officials now directed to arrange a sale of the city's statue of Robert E. Lee, the city's top attorney is preparing to argue in court that a state law that prohibits localities from disturbing memorials to war veterans does not apply to the Lee statue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Wed
|Denise
|61
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar 23
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar '17
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC