Charlottesville seeks lawsuit's dismi...

Charlottesville seeks lawsuit's dismissal so it can move forward with Lee statue sale

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

With Charlottesville officials now directed to arrange a sale of the city's statue of Robert E. Lee, the city's top attorney is preparing to argue in court that a state law that prohibits localities from disturbing memorials to war veterans does not apply to the Lee statue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... Wed Denise 61
News Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11) Mar 23 Sister of A Real G 10
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Mar '17 Tucker 4
Job losses (Apr '16) Mar '17 Clown 5
surveillance (Feb '16) Feb '17 Brad 13
me (Dec '13) Feb '17 Trevor Horner 12
Germy Slackin (Apr '16) Feb '17 Wow 3
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC