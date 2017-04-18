Candidate for Virginia governor was endorsed by prominent neo-Confederate
A prominent member of the neo-Confederate movement endorsed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart during a Civil War-era themed 'Old South Ball' in early April. Stewart, a trade attorney and chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, is challenging frontrunner Ed Gillespie in Virginia's Republican primary for governor.
