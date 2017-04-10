Candidate for VA governor says Confederate flag not racist, just 'heritage'

Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia, Corey Stewart, gestures at a campaign kickoff rally at a resturaunt in Occoquan, Va., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. CREDIT: AP Photo/Steve Helber Virginia gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart, a Republican, embraced the Confederate flag and Virginia's history of defending slavery on Saturday, using multiple phrases that indicate his appeal to white supremacist voters.

