Averett launches campaign for overhau...

Averett launches campaign for overhaul of main campus

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Averett University announced Thursday it's entering the public phase of a multi-phased, 10-year, $28 million campaign to raise funds to renovate existing residence halls and future expansions on its Main Campus in Danville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... Apr 19 Denise 61
News Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Sister of A Real G 10
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Mar '17 Tucker 4
Job losses (Apr '16) Mar '17 Clown 5
surveillance (Feb '16) Feb '17 Brad 13
me (Dec '13) Feb '17 Trevor Horner 12
Germy Slackin (Apr '16) Feb '17 Wow 3
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Danville County was issued at April 25 at 1:46AM EDT

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC