Wreck snaps utility pole on Monument ...

Wreck snaps utility pole on Monument Street in Danville

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A van took out the electric pole on Monument Street behind the Register & Bee Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11) Thu Sister of A Real G 10
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Mar 9 Tucker 4
Job losses (Apr '16) Mar 2 Clown 5
surveillance (Feb '16) Feb 26 Brad 13
me (Dec '13) Feb 26 Trevor Horner 12
Germy Slackin (Apr '16) Feb 23 Wow 3
danville va Feb '17 Fan 3
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC