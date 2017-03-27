Will investors love tech-enabled serv...

Will investors love tech-enabled services? With $410K round, iScribes hopes yes

While many medical technology startups aim to automate the more mundane parts of a doctor or administrator's job, Durham startup iScribes has a unique twist: it automates those tasks with people. That's not to say there's no technology involved in a business that pairs doctors with real-time virtual medical scribes.

