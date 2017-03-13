The Launch Place announces $250,0000 ...

The Launch Place announces $250,0000 investment in iScribes

47 min ago Read more: Virginia Business

Danville-based The Launch Place announced Friday it has invested $250,000 in iScribes, a mobile application that makes it easier for doctors to record encounters with patients. The application takes notes for health-care providers while they're interacting with patients.

