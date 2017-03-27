Newman running for re-election as Danville Commonwealth's Attorney
It is his job, as well as the 10 assistant Danville commonwealth's attorneys, to prosecute criminal cases in the city.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Calloway And Terry King Found Dead After... (Aug '11)
|Mar 23
|Sister of A Real G
|10
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Mar 9
|Tucker
|4
|Job losses (Apr '16)
|Mar 2
|Clown
|5
|surveillance (Feb '16)
|Feb 26
|Brad
|13
|me (Dec '13)
|Feb 26
|Trevor Horner
|12
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Wow
|3
|danville va
|Feb '17
|Fan
|3
