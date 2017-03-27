Danville City Council discusses propo...

Danville City Council discusses proposed tax hikes, department proposals

Wednesday Mar 29

Danville City Council members continued budget work Wednesday by hearing from several city departments on new proposals, but much of the meeting was spent discussing proposed tax rate increases for the 2018 fiscal year again.

Danville, VA

