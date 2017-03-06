Commission approves blind trust for 2 Justice businesses
West Virginia's Ethics Commission has approved an agreement establishing a blind trust for two of Gov. Jim Justice's many businesses - majority interests in the Glade Springs resort in West Virginia, and Wintergreen Resort in Virginia. The trust gives management control to Howard Burnette, an engineer, attorney and chief executive of The Daniel Group, a management company in Danville, Virginia.
