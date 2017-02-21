Work begins on rehab for future Willi...

Work begins on rehab for future Williams Community Resource Center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The two-story structure 407 Holbrook St. would provide offices for the Danville branch of the NAACP and the local Virginia Legal Aid Society branch, and feature an exhibit hall displaying items significant to the family and the civil rights movement in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
danville va 10 hr Fan 3
Germy Slackin (Mar '16) Feb 17 Brad 5
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... Feb 8 Finding Cowards 60
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Jan 25 Klaus 3
MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08) Dec '16 artvillian2016 25
any massage parlirs around with happy endings ? Nov '16 Karl 2
india brooke hedgecock Nov '16 shocking 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC