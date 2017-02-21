Work begins on rehab for future Williams Community Resource Center
The two-story structure 407 Holbrook St. would provide offices for the Danville branch of the NAACP and the local Virginia Legal Aid Society branch, and feature an exhibit hall displaying items significant to the family and the civil rights movement in the city.
