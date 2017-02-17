Wanted suspect captured, being held in Danville City Jail under no bond
Justin Lee Stallings, 32, of Danville, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Friday in the Java area of Pittsylvania County, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
