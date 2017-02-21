Victim: - He pulled my clothes and I went down' in Danville robbery
Jasmine Jackson, 18, and Jawantez Waddell, 18, are charged with robbery as the suspects in stealing from an elderly woman who they followed from Wal-Mart on Mount Cross Road to her home on Jan. 4. There is a minor who also was arrested in connection with the robbery.
