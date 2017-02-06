Overnight blaze destroys outbuilding in Danville
Firefighters were called to 640 Edmonds St. at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Crews found a large outbuilding fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Jan 25
|Klaus
|3
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Jan 10
|Marco the atheist
|58
|danville va
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|1
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|25
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|nco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC