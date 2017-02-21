Localities joining forces to help bri...

Localities joining forces to help bring - property back to life' in Hurt

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Mike Mattox, Mayor of Altavista, John Gilstrap, Mayor of Danville, Gary Poindexter, Mayor of Hurt, Jess Washburn, Managing Partner, Southern Virginia Multimodal Park, and Bob Warren, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors all signed a letter of intent Thursday afternoon to initiate the creation of the Staunton River Regional ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
me (Dec '13) 2 hr Republican 11
Germy Slackin (Apr '16) Thu Wow 3
danville va Feb 22 Fan 3
Germy Slackin (Mar '16) Feb 17 Brad 5
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... Feb 8 Finding Cowards 60
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Jan '17 Klaus 3
MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08) Dec '16 artvillian2016 25
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC