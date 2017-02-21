Localities joining forces to help bring - property back to life' in Hurt

Mike Mattox, Mayor of Altavista, John Gilstrap, Mayor of Danville, Gary Poindexter, Mayor of Hurt, Jess Washburn, Managing Partner, Southern Virginia Multimodal Park, and Bob Warren, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors all signed a letter of intent Thursday afternoon to initiate the creation of the Staunton River Regional ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.