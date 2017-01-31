Juveniles held for gunpoint robbery in South Hill
Two juvenile suspects are in custody after an attempted robbery last week at the Subway Restaurant on East Atlantic Street in South Hill. They are being held at the W.W. Moore Detention Center in Danville.
