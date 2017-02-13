Goodyear to Pay $1.75M After Four Deaths at Virginia Factory

Goodyear will pay $1.75 million to settle workplace health and safety violations at its Danville, Va., tire plant where four workers died on the job over the course of a year, officials announced Friday. Goodyear, the United Steelworkers and the state Department of Labor and Industry reached a settlement agreement calling for the penalty and laying out a process to fix workplace hazards, the department said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.