Danville's own Rosa Parks tells experience as 10-year-old in segregated city
Paula Martin Smith told her first person account of helping to integrate the Danville bus system.
Danville Discussions
|Germy Slackin (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Wow
|3
|danville va
|Wed
|Fan
|3
|Germy Slackin (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|Brad
|5
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Feb 8
|Finding Cowards
|60
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Jan 25
|Klaus
|3
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|25
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
