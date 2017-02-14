Danville City Council, school board chart histories during retreat
Members of the Danville City Council and the Danville School Board charted both their personal histories and the history of the city while trying to create a common vision for the school district during a retreat Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Feb 8
|Finding Cowards
|60
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Jan 25
|Klaus
|3
|danville va
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|1
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|25
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|nco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC