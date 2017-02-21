Community garden plots available

Community garden plots available

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WSET-TV Lynchburg

If you're looking forward to all of the warm weather festivities, Danville officials encourage you to get a jump start and sign up for a plot in the Community Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSET-TV Lynchburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Germy Slackin (Mar '16) Feb 17 Brad 5
danville va Feb 17 Jeremy Stratton 2
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... Feb 8 Finding Cowards 60
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Jan 25 Klaus 3
MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08) Dec '16 artvillian2016 25
any massage parlirs around with happy endings ? Nov '16 Karl 2
india brooke hedgecock Nov '16 shocking 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,073 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC