City Council to consider water leak f...

City Council to consider water leak forgiveness

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Providing credits for water customers with water leaks, money for salary and benefits for a crime analyst, and other items are on the agenda for Danville City Council's upcoming meeting Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Germy Slackin (Mar '16) Feb 17 Brad 5
danville va Feb 17 Jeremy Stratton 2
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... Feb 8 Finding Cowards 60
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Jan 25 Klaus 3
MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08) Dec '16 artvillian2016 25
any massage parlirs around with happy endings ? Nov '16 Karl 2
india brooke hedgecock Nov '16 shocking 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC