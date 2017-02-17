City Council to consider water leak forgiveness
Providing credits for water customers with water leaks, money for salary and benefits for a crime analyst, and other items are on the agenda for Danville City Council's upcoming meeting Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germy Slackin (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|Brad
|5
|danville va
|Feb 17
|Jeremy Stratton
|2
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Feb 8
|Finding Cowards
|60
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Jan 25
|Klaus
|3
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|25
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC