City Council anticipates opposition over Lee statue removal

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Cavalier Daily

Following the 3-2 City Council decision to remove the Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee from Lee Park, several groups have expressed anger with the decision and city officials are anticipating a lawsuit may be filed challenging the decision. Those opposing the decision claim it violates Virginia's history and sections of the Virginia Code that protects war memorials from damage or removal.

