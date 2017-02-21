Arson charge certified to Danville grand jury
Rodney Keith Moore, 46, is suspected of burning a mobile home on 219 Ash St. on the afternoon of Nov. 4. Moore's defense attorney, Lee Smallwood, appeared in court and asked Danville General District Court Judge Robert Adams, Jr. to waive the preliminary hearing.
