Wreck injuries prove fatal

A Dollar General tractor-trailer struck the passenger side of a Crown Victoria Ford on Thursday morning in front of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. Dorothy "Dot" Wilkerson, an 84-year-old passenger in the sedan, died on Friday.

