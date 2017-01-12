New Go Virginia initiative meeting is...

New Go Virginia initiative meeting is Wednesday

The Southern Virginia Steering Committee leading the launch of the Region 3 Council for GoVirginia will hold a community information meeting Wednesday to encourage those interested to learn more about how to participate in the initiative. According to a press release, a 90-minute session will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Charleys Waterfront Cafe, 201 B. Mill St., in Farmville.

