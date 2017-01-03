Lynchburg grand jury indicts inmate accused of escaping from jail
A former Lynchburg jail inmate accused of breaking out of the facility was indicted formally Tuesday on a single charge related to the incident, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Jan 1
|Concerned gun buyer
|1
|danville va
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|1
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|25
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Dec 17
|Marco the atheist
|54
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|nco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC