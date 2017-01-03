Lynchburg grand jury indicts inmate a...

Lynchburg grand jury indicts inmate accused of escaping from jail

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A former Lynchburg jail inmate accused of breaking out of the facility was indicted formally Tuesday on a single charge related to the incident, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Jan 1 Concerned gun buyer 1
danville va Dec 21 artvillian2016 1
MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08) Dec 21 artvillian2016 25
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... Dec 17 Marco the atheist 54
any massage parlirs around with happy endings ? Nov '16 Karl 2
india brooke hedgecock Nov '16 shocking 1
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary Aug '16 nco 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Danville County was issued at January 06 at 3:47PM EST

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC