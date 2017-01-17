Four robberies involving knives, baseball bats in one day under probe in Danville
The first one was reported at 3:20 p.m. A 40-year-old Danville man said he was at Riverside Shopping Center at 3212 Riverside Drive when a suspect produced a knife and demanded money, according to a news release.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Jan 10
|Marco the atheist
|58
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Jan 1
|Concerned gun buyer
|1
|danville va
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|1
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|25
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|nco
|1
