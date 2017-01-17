For two Dan River Region residents, a second trip to inauguration
Former Supervisor Brenda Bowman attended George W. Bush's second inauguration in 2005 with her husband, Ken, and daughter, Lindsey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Jan 10
|Marco the atheist
|58
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Jan 1
|Concerned gun buyer
|1
|danville va
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|1
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|25
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|nco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC