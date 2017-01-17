Florida man found shot Monday afterno...

Florida man found shot Monday afternoon in Danville

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Officers were called to the 800 block of Washington Street at about 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... Jan 10 Marco the atheist 58
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Jan 1 Concerned gun buyer 1
danville va Dec 21 artvillian2016 1
MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08) Dec 21 artvillian2016 25
any massage parlirs around with happy endings ? Nov '16 Karl 2
india brooke hedgecock Nov '16 shocking 1
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary Aug '16 nco 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC