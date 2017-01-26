Danville professor explores one man's fight against racism in new book
Andrew Canady has published his work on Willis Duke Weatherford, an early activist for loosening segregation in the Southern United States when it was at its peak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Wed
|Klaus
|3
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Jan 10
|Marco the atheist
|58
|danville va
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|1
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|artvillian2016
|25
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|nco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC