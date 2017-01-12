Crews respond to fuel spill in Danville
The incident happened on the 100 block of Halifax Street. Officials believe the leak has "gotten into some storm drains," according to Danville Fire Battalion Chief Dean Fowler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Jan 10
|Marco the atheist
|59
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Jan 1
|Concerned gun buyer
|1
|danville va
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|1
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|25
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|nco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC