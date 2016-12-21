Suspect sought in Friday evening burglary in Danville
Gary Robinson, of Danville, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the 1300 block of Kemper Road at about 5:35 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.
