Danville schools amp up security following gun violence
In response to more gun violence involving young people this year, Danville Public Schools is tightening security, Director of Safety and Security Dave Cochran told the school board last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|danville va
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|1
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|25
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Dec 17
|Marco the atheist
|54
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov 25
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|nco
|1
|Are Protestants Christians ? (Sep '13)
|Jul '16
|Curious
|15
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC