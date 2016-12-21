Danville resident shot in gunfire exchange with intruder
A 71-year-old Danville man was shot Friday night in an exchange of gunfire with an intruder in his Wooding Avenue home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev-Arms Danville, VA
|Jan 1
|Concerned gun buyer
|1
|danville va
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|1
|MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|artvillian2016
|25
|Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden...
|Dec 17
|Marco the atheist
|54
|any massage parlirs around with happy endings ?
|Nov '16
|Karl
|2
|india brooke hedgecock
|Nov '16
|shocking
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|nco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC