Danville resident shot in gunfire exc...

Danville resident shot in gunfire exchange with intruder

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A 71-year-old Danville man was shot Friday night in an exchange of gunfire with an intruder in his Wooding Avenue home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rev-Arms Danville, VA Jan 1 Concerned gun buyer 1
danville va Dec 21 artvillian2016 1
MOVE TO DANVILLE? Positives and Negatives, please (Aug '08) Dec 21 artvillian2016 25
News Muslim group speaks out selling items forbidden... Dec 17 Marco the atheist 54
any massage parlirs around with happy endings ? Nov '16 Karl 2
india brooke hedgecock Nov '16 shocking 1
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary Aug '16 nco 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Danville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,688 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,495

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC