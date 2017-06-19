Police: High-speed chase yields 2 suspects, 31 goats, sheep
CORRECTS NAMES TO JARRETT CASTELONIA AND PETER BIRSTER A state trooper approaches a GMC single-cab truck housing goats and sheep that became disabled between a farm field and Otto Station Road, in Herndon, Pa., following a vehicle pursuit involving state police and officers from other municipalities, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Jarrett Castelonia, 36, of Danville, Pa., and Peter Birster, allegedly attempted to ram the front of a police car with a GMC truck hauling animals.
