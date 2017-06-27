Members of the 2017 nursing class at Luzerne County Community College recently completed their studies. Members of the graduating class who attended classes at the college's Kulpmont Center, first row, from left, are Megan DeLong, Dornsife; Melissa Smith, Mifflinburg; Rachel Foulds, Sunbury; Mandy Kruleski, Kulpmont; Meredythe Rawa, Danville; and Amanda Young, Millville.

