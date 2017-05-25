Where will the weather ruin your Memorial Day weekend?
The weekend should be mostly dry and warm in the West, but occasionally soggy and even quite stormy in portions of the central and eastern U.S. Where will the weather ruin your Memorial Day weekend? The weekend should be mostly dry and warm in the West, but occasionally soggy and even quite stormy in portions of the central and eastern U.S. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r0jv0J Kali Williams, 4, of Danville waves back to a veteran riding in the Montour County VeteransA bus as she waved her flag while watching the annual Memorial Day parade along Mill Street in Danville, Pa. Weather could rain on your parade, barbecue and day at the beach in parts of the U.S. this Memorial Day weekend.
