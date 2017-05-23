Two Great Dane Manufacturing Plants Receive TTMA Plant Safety Awards
Great Dane's Brazil, Indiana, and Danville, Pennsylvania, plants won awards in the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association's 2016 Plant Safety Contest. Great Dane's Brazil, Indiana, and Danville, Pennsylvania, plants won awards in the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association's 2016 Plant Safety Contest.
